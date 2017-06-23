1 Dead, 1 Arrested In Fatal Elm City Crash

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In New Haven, a woman is dead, another man injured and the driver of the car who allegedly hit their motorcycle is in custody.
Police say just after 11:00 last night, a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Jack Benedetto and carrying passenger, 59-year-old Diane Benedetto, was struck by vehicle driven by 35-year-old Carlos Perez of New Haven.
Investigators say Perez fled the scene of the crash but was located later.
Within the car, say police, was an 18-pack of beer and empty cans.
Police say Perez exhibited signs of intoxication when they finally caught up with him.
He’s now facing a litany of charges, including operating under the influence, manslaughter, assault and evading responsibility, among others.
Additional charges are possible, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.