1 Dead, 1 Arrested In Fatal Elm City Crash

June 23, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, New Haven

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In New Haven, a woman is dead, another man injured and the driver of the car who allegedly hit their motorcycle is in custody.

Police say just after 11:00 last night, a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Jack Benedetto and carrying passenger, 59-year-old Diane Benedetto, was struck by vehicle driven by 35-year-old Carlos Perez of New Haven.

Investigators say Perez fled the scene of the crash but was located later.

Within the car, say police, was an 18-pack of beer and empty cans.

Police say Perez exhibited signs of intoxication when they finally caught up with him.

He’s now facing a litany of charges, including operating under the influence, manslaughter, assault and evading responsibility, among others.

Additional charges are possible, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.

