This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 22, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20-Howard Stoffer, Associate Professor at University of New Haven, served in the Foreign Service of the United States from 1980 to 2005, retiring as a member of the Senior Foreign Service of the Department of State. He served for seven years as the Deputy Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate of the United Nations Security Council. Stoffer addresses the buzzing of an American Surveillance plane by a Russian fighter over Syria.
7:50- Sen Len Fasano shares the latest on the State Budget talks and the deficit.
8:50- Steven Eide, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, says Connecticut’s future is suburban not urban. Find out why.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.