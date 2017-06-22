Fencing Scheme Lands Man Prison Sentence

June 22, 2017 12:35 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to reselling stolen items in a large-scale fencing scheme that prosecutors say cost retailers nearly $4 million.

Andrew Sacco of New Haven pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of interstate transport of stolen property.

Prosecutors say the 44-year-old Sacco and another man, Matthew Harwood, purchased stolen goods from shoplifters and resold them online, frequently using false names. Harwood previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The men paid cash for the stolen items, often about one-third of the retail price.

Prosecutors say the scheme ran from January 2012 to December 2014.

As part of his guilty plea, Sacco has agreed to forfeit a house in Durham.

Sacco will be sentenced Sept. 13.

