Hartford Carousel Receives Financial Boost

June 21, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: All Waste, Bushnell Park, carousel, hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The historic Bushnell Park carousel in Hartford has been spared from the budget axe through at least the summer.

City officials today gathered at the carousel to announce a $75,000 donation from Hartford-based All-Waste, a city recycling center.

With the spectre of bankruptcy not far away, Mayor Luke Bronin had to cut funding to the New England Carousel Museum for operations.

Bronin says last week’s announcement of the return of the Riverfront Fireworks, coupled with the carousel news, is heartening in tough times.

The mayor says thousands of parents and children enjoy the park “treasure” the year round.

All-Waste president Russ Lallier says it was a no brainer, adding they’re proud to step up for the city that’s home to his family’s business.

