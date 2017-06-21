Governor Prepares For No Budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – While Connecticut legislators still hope to reach a budget agreement before the fiscal year ends next week, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is

moving ahead with preparations to run state government without a final plan in place.

The Democrat released a letter Wednesday to state lawmakers outlining “principles” behind how he’ll maintain essential state services and

obligations using his executive authority. In the letter, he warns of “deep and difficult cuts to valued programs,” noting the amount of available revenue “falls well short of current expenditures.”

The current fiscal year ends June 30.

Lawmakers and Malloy met privately Wednesday for about an hour on how to cover a projected $5 billion deficit in the new two-year budget. Legislative leaders said the meeting was positive and they’ll meet again next week.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)