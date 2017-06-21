Fallen Tree Limb Causes Fatal Crash

(Hebron, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A woman is dead after State Police say her vehicle was struck by a tree limb while she was driving Tuesday afternoon.
They say around 2:15 p.m., 75-year-old Ruthanne Margaret Hadley of Hebron was traveling north on East Street when the tree limb fell in the path of her vehicle.
Investigators say Hadley lost control of the 2017 Subarau Outback, veering off the right side of the road into a grassy area and hitting a sign, then a group of trees.
Hadley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at the Troop K barracks at (860) 465-5400.