Derby Man Charged In Day Care Disturbance

(SHELTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Shelton Police have arrested a 33 year old Derby man in connection with an altercation Friday at Apple Tree Day Care in town.Police say the day care was hosting a Father’s Day party where all the children’s fathers were invited to attend.During the party the children made father’s day cards and gave them to their respective fathers.

According to police, one of the children playfully took Lance Churchill’s card he received from his son and ran around the room with it. Churchill responded by chasing the child and picking him up over his head.Police say , once Churchill put the child down, he pinned him to the ground and began to scream at him in front of all the other children.

The incident ended when day care staff took the child away from Churchill and called police.When police arrived Churchill wanted the five year old boy arrested.

Churchill was arrested and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor and Disorderly Conduct, He was released on $1,500.00 bond and has a June 30th date in Derby Superior Court.