Avon Police Warn Of Phony Doctor

June 21, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: avon police, phone scam

(Avon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police one local town are warning doctors and residents of a scam in which the name of one of their own is being used.

Avon police say someone called headquarters this morning asking for the name of the duty sergeant.

They say that person has been calling doctor’s offices, saying there was a bench warrant out for the doctor using the sergeant’s name.

Avon Police are urging any doctor’s offices who receive a similar call to contact them at (860) 409-4200.

If the caller’s number appears on caller ID, police advice taking that number down if possible and reporting it to them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
HBRA Homeowners Handbook
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen