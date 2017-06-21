Avon Police Warn Of Phony Doctor

(Avon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police one local town are warning doctors and residents of a scam in which the name of one of their own is being used.

Avon police say someone called headquarters this morning asking for the name of the duty sergeant.

They say that person has been calling doctor’s offices, saying there was a bench warrant out for the doctor using the sergeant’s name.

Avon Police are urging any doctor’s offices who receive a similar call to contact them at (860) 409-4200.

If the caller’s number appears on caller ID, police advice taking that number down if possible and reporting it to them.