This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 20, 2017

7:20- Chris Powell, Managing Editor of Journal Inquirer, says deference to the families of the school children and educators murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown in 2012 has gone much too far.  Hear how he attempts to back up this claim.

7:50- Brittany Vose was selected as an Honorary Co-Chair at the Travelers Championship, and will host the 18 Hole Stroll for Pancreatic Cancer at the tournament. Learn all about the event.

8:00- Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz joins Ray live in studio.

