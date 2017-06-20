Man Assaults Waterford Police Officer

June 20, 2017 6:14 AM

(Waterford, Conn./ CBS Connecticut)- A Groton man was arrested after punching a police officer twice in the face and neck during a dispute Monday afternoon. Police were dispatched on a call of a care fire on Route 85 near the Interstate 95 off-ramp in Waterford just before 5 o’clock.

Upon arrival, they quickly determined the car was not on fire, but had been disabled. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Irving Hudson, was operating with a suspended license. The officers responding smelled marijuana, and began searching Hudson’s car. Hudson tried to stop them by taking the keys from the car, and a fight ensued. Hudson punched one of the officers in the face and neck. He eventually broke free and fled the scene.

Multiple other police departments including State Police, New London, Groton, East Lyme were then called to assist. Officers eventually tracked down Hudson inside an apartment in on Michael Road in New London. Officers tried to detain him by using a taser, but he would not cooperate. Eventually, Hudson was arrested. He’s been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer among several other charges. He’s being held on $250,000 bond. 26-year-old Kassi Elston was also arrested for assisting in the crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

HBRA Homeowners Handbook
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen