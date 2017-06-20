Man Assaults Waterford Police Officer

(Waterford, Conn./ CBS Connecticut)- A Groton man was arrested after punching a police officer twice in the face and neck during a dispute Monday afternoon. Police were dispatched on a call of a care fire on Route 85 near the Interstate 95 off-ramp in Waterford just before 5 o’clock.

Upon arrival, they quickly determined the car was not on fire, but had been disabled. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Irving Hudson, was operating with a suspended license. The officers responding smelled marijuana, and began searching Hudson’s car. Hudson tried to stop them by taking the keys from the car, and a fight ensued. Hudson punched one of the officers in the face and neck. He eventually broke free and fled the scene.

Multiple other police departments including State Police, New London, Groton, East Lyme were then called to assist. Officers eventually tracked down Hudson inside an apartment in on Michael Road in New London. Officers tried to detain him by using a taser, but he would not cooperate. Eventually, Hudson was arrested. He’s been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer among several other charges. He’s being held on $250,000 bond. 26-year-old Kassi Elston was also arrested for assisting in the crime.