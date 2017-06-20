Face CT: Amazon In North Haven & More

Aaron Kupec hosts “Face Connecticut” and talks with Catherine Smith is the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), the lead state agency responsible for attracting and retaining businesses and jobs, revitalizing neighborhoods and communities, and fostering appropriate development in Connecticut’s towns and cities.

They talk about the new Amazon distribution center in North Haven. How do these deals start between a company and a state?

How does Connecticut compare to other states that are trying to get a company into the state?

How does the DECD help smaller business locations and what can people do to receive that help?