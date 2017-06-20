Face CT: Amazon In North Haven & More

June 20, 2017 5:30 PM

Aaron Kupec hosts “Face Connecticut” and talks with Catherine Smith is the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), the lead state agency responsible for attracting and retaining businesses and jobs, revitalizing neighborhoods and communities, and fostering appropriate development in Connecticut’s towns and cities.

They talk about the new Amazon distribution center in North Haven. How do these deals start between a company and a state?

How does Connecticut compare to other states that are trying to get a company into the state?

How does the DECD help smaller business locations and what can people do to receive that help?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
HBRA Homeowners Handbook
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen