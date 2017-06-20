Computer Talk: Looking Back at Year 2000 Compliance

Erik and Bob take your questions. We reminisce about Year 2000 compliance and hear your stories as we learn that the United States government finally stops demanding Year 2000 compliance reports from its agencies. British Airways “switch flipper” flub said to cost £80 million pounds. CIA hacked wireless routers for years, says Wikileaks. Amazon gets patent to block online shopping inside its own stores. New tattoo may be used to track your health. How to tell if a software upgrade notification is legitimate. Elon Musk says civilization on Mars could take one hundred years to establish a civilization on Mars. A listener contends we did not take the Year 2000 issue seriously enough when it was occurring.

A listener asks for recommendations for a new business laptop. Fixing autocomplete with Outlook 2003 email addresses. Simsbury Festival of Community Bands to perform at Simsbury Meadows on June 24, 2017. We offer our specifications for people buying a new computer. Microsoft releases a record number of security patches in June, including new patches for obsolete Windows Vista and Windows XP operating systems. Elon Musk begs feds: Please end Tesla’s tax subsidy. Man drives tiny “smart” car into store in China, damages nothing. Facebook inadvertently exposes identities of moderators to terrorists. Is a Wireless “N” router compatible with a newer laptop with Wireless “ac” technology? We explain the details in easy to understand language.