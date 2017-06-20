Accused Hartford Killer Had History Of Fights With Victim

(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting on Enfield Street.

Samuel Stevenson is charged with murder.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody at a probation office on Asylum Avenue in Hartford.

Police say Stevenson had a handgun with him when he was captured, which may have been the murder weapon.

Investigators say there had been several altercations between Stevenson and 33-year-old homicide victim Timothy Burt.

Hartford Police Lieutenant Brandon O’Brien says city surveillance cameras recorded a large group disturbance involving the victim and the suspect, and their friends two days before the homicide.

“Anything like that, where we can establish a pattern or a history between victim and suspect… That’s of interest,” O’Brien said.

Burt was shot to death on June 11.

Police went to Enfield Street after the shot spotter system detected gunfire.

Burt was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a half an hour after police found him.