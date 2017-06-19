Waterbury School District Suspends Administrators

June 19, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Chase House Park, student left behind, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Three city and school district administrators have been suspended after a student involved in an after school program was left behind at a Waterbury park.

Authorities tell the Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2tEIF2V ) the boy fell ill during the program April 24 and was moved to an internal room of the Chase House Park to lie down.

Staffers forgot the student when they left.

Officials say the boy, whose age was not disclosed, called his father who then notified police.

The boy was alone for about an hour.

Recreation superintendent Edward McCann, recreation leader James Geary and school district coordinator Tina Jacovino all received three-day suspensions without pay.

Waterbury Public Schools director of personnel Robert Brenker says steps will be taken to prevent a similar incident.

