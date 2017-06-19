This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 19, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst, says American consumers will soon shop at either Amazon or Wal-Mart. How will retail consolidation impact wages?
7:00- Keith Phaneuf of CtMirror.org asks what the next session will get the state– higher taxes or lower taxes?
8:20- We talks Hot summer fun with Mohegan Sun.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.