Suspects Charged In Deliveryman Stickup

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Haven have arrested a pair of suspects in the early morning robbery of a pizza deliveryman.

Just around 1:00 a.m., Elm City officers were called to an area on Foote Street. The victim told them he was in the middle of a delivery for a local pizza restaurant.

He told police he walked toward a woman, identified as 37-year-old Sonya Bracy, who he thought was the customer.

The victim says two men began walking toward him around the same time, before splitting up. The second male suspect, identified as 27-year-old Amar Ju Walton, pulled a gun on the deliveryman, police say.

He says he handed over about $200 to the suspects, who then drove off in his car.

Police spotted the vehicle a couple of hours later, after which Walton and Bracy were captured, not before a couple of pursuits.

Both suspects face robbery, larceny and conspiracy charges.