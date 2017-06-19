Suspect Sought In Norwalk Pizza Shop Heist

June 19, 2017 11:28 AM
(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police have released pictures from video surveillance of a burglary from earlier this month and their asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The burglary occurred June 10 at Rowayton Pizza on Rowayton Avenue.

According to police, the suspect broke a window with rocks, gaining access to the business.

Once inside, surveillance shows the suspect making off with a cash register.

He made his getaway in a small sedan, possibly a Toyota, police say.

The suspect looks to be a white male wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bell at Norwalk Police at (203) 854-3183.

 

