New Britain Police Investigate Hit, Run Crash

June 19, 2017 3:22 PM
hit-and-run, New Britain police

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Britain are investigating a serious crash that occurred Sunday night involving a motorcyclist and a motor vehicle.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the area of Stanley and Park Streets.

Officers, fire, and EMS personnel were called to the scene.

The 24-year-old New Britain man operating the cycle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators say the vehicle, initially described as a small gray sedan, was spotted heading east from the scene and was located a short time later and seized as evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with New Britain Police Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.

