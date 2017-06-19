New Britain Police Investigate Hit, Run Crash

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New Britain are investigating a serious crash that occurred Sunday night involving a motorcyclist and a motor vehicle.
It happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the area of Stanley and Park Streets.
Officers, fire, and EMS personnel were called to the scene.
The 24-year-old New Britain man operating the cycle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.
Investigators say the vehicle, initially described as a small gray sedan, was spotted heading east from the scene and was located a short time later and seized as evidence.
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with New Britain Police Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.