Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Northern Hartford County Until 5:30 pm Read More

Great Moments In Travelers Championship History: ’56 Insurance City Open

June 19, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Golf, PGA, Travelers Championship History

Listen to great moments in Travelers Championship History… brought to you by Middlesex Hospital, the Smarter Choice for Care.

And with the great history on the golf course comes the great history off the course as we as we celebrate the over 30 million dollars that the tournament has generated for our local community since 1952 – like the Hospital for Special Care. Each year HSC cares for more than 250 Connecticut residents with ALS. HSC is the only facility in Connecticut that is a part of the ALS Association’s national network of Certified Treatment Centers of Excellence and is certified by the Muscular Dystrophy Association for ALS care.

Keep listening to WTIC Newstalk 1080 for the Travelers Championship Charity Spotlight, presented by Middlesex Hospital, the Smarter Choice for Care.

Middlesex Hosp Logo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

HBRA Homeowners Handbook
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen