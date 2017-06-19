Florid Gov. Scott Hoping To Lure CT Businesses

June 19, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Economic development, Gov. Dannel Malloy, Gov. Rick Scott

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Florida’s governor is making a return visit to Connecticut, hoping to persuade state businesses to move to the Sunshine State.

Monday’s meeting with community and business leaders in Norwalk marks the second time Republican Rick Scott has traveled to Connecticut to lure business to Florida as part of an “economic development mission.”

He held similar meetings two years ago.

As in 2015, Connecticut’s budget is currently in limbo. Legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy have yet to reach an agreement on a new two-year plan that will fix a projected $5 billion deficit.

In 2015, businesses threatened to leave Connecticut if lawmakers followed through with a number of proposed tax increases.

This time, Scott’s visit comes as health insurer Aetna Inc. is considering relocating its long-time headquarters from Hartford.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
At The Box Office
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen