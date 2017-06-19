Dunkin’ Donuts Parks Named Tops In Double A

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford’s Dunkin’ Donuts Park has been selected the “Best Double-A ballpark in America”.
The home of the Hartford Yard Goats was selected through online voting at ballparkdigest.com.
The Yard Goats home field beat out that the home park of the Altoona Curve.
Hartford has played before capacity crowds 15 times to date at Dunkin’ Donuts Park this season, including the last three weekends. Nearly 20,000 fans turned out this past weekend, according to the team, and 11 of the last 17 home dates have been sellouts.
Yard Goats GM Tim Restall thanked fans for voting over the last three weeks.
The stadium opened a year late due to cost overruns and missed deadlines, forcing the club to play it’s entire 2016 schedule on the road.