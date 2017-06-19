Download Tickets To an Advance Screening of ‘SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING’

Want to see an advance screening of SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING on Wednesday, June 28th at AMC Loews Theater in Plainville? Keep reading to find out how you can download a FREE ticket to the screening!

About SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)