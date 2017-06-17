Police: Woman Struck Pedestrians In Wallingford

(Wallingford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Wallingford police are charging a woman with multiple offenses after they say the struck a pair of pedestrians outside the Toyota Oakdale Theater Friday night.

It was around 11:30 p.m. when they say 24-year-old Shelby Coughlin hit one pedestrian and attempted to leave the scene.

That’s when officers say Coughlin struck a second pedestrian along with a half dozen vehicles while driving at a high rate of speed.

Police were able to remove her from the car she was driving. They say she then became combative once in the police cruiser, biting one officer and kicking a rear door and damaging a radar unit.

The two pedestrians were treated for minor injuries, as was a police officer and an occupant in one of the vehicles that was hit.

Coughlin was charged with DWI, evading responsibility, reckless driving, disobeying an officers signal, assault on police and other charges.

Bond was set at $5,000 and she’s due in court June 30.