Voters Reject $135M Farmington High School Plan

(CBS Connecticut) — A $135-million plan for a new high school building is defeated by a ratio of 2-1 in a town-wide referendum in Farmington.

High School Building Committee Chairman Bill Wadsworth says he will go back to the drawing board.

“The larger issues, especially the Americans With Disabilities Act compliance issues in my world must be taken care of in some way, shape or form, and follow a set of priorities on the other issues we were charged with to see if they would qualify for additional work at this time” Wadsworth said.

Voter turnout was much higher than the town’s recent budget referendum, and greater than the last municipal election.

Opponents said the project was too expensive.

Some opposing voters said replacing the whole building would wast work that has been done on the building in recent years.

But voters who supported the project said the hallways are crowded, and the school is old. They said it would be better to replace the school, than to do another renovation.