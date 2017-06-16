This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 16, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Keith Phaneuf of CT Mirror.org, says without a state budget by July 1st, the options are all bad for Connecticut. Let’s look at them.

7:50- Rhona Free, Ph.D., president of USJ, talks the school’s recent decision to go co-ed. Following months of research and analysis, the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) Board of Trustees unanimously agreed that the University’s admission process for full-time undergraduate programs will open to all students in the fall of 2018.

8:20- David Lightman, National political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, shares the latest from Washington. After the shooting, it’s back to bickering at the White House and Congress.

8:50- Our Restaurant of the Week is V’s Trattoria. The Vito’s Restaurants chef/owner Rob Maffucci joins Ray, and starting today at 10am, you can get a $50 gift certificate for only $25. CLICK HERE for all the details!

