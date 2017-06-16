School Hosts Private Graduation For Bullied Student

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — One school system went above and beyond for a bullied Connecticut student to make sure she would not miss out on graduation day.

WTIC-TV reports Mackenzie Torcello spent her senior year at Lyman Hall High School with a tutor at a local library.

Torcello, who is on the autism spectrum, says years of bullying by her peers made her feel “worthless” and she didn’t feel comfortable being near them at graduation.

The Wallingford Public School System instead arranged for a private ceremony, held Wednesday afternoon. The system says they wanted her accomplishment to be both personalized and memorable.

Torcello’s mother says her daughter’s teachers and counselors showed up for what turned out to be a “great day.”

Torcello says the ceremony made her feel special.

Information from: WTIC-TV, http://www.fox61.com