Man Charged With Attempting To Entice Minor

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Torrington police have arrested a man and charged him with trying to entice a minor into sexual activity.
Thirty-three-year-old Cole Sutton, who listed addresses in Torrington and Farmington, is being held on $100,000 bond.
Detectives were looking into a report that Sutton had communicated on a social media site with someone he thought was 15 years of age.
It turns out, police say, that Sutton was actually in contact with an adult from the web site Pop Squad, who recorded the encounter and later cooperated with police.
Sutton now faces charges of criminal attempt to use a computer to entice a minor into sexual activity and criminal attempt at sexual assault.
He’s due in court June 26.