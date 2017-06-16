Fraternity Wins Lawsuit Against Wesleyan University

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A fraternity has won its lawsuit against a private liberal arts college in Connecticut over the school’s revocation of its housing status.

In a decision Thursday, a six-member jury ruled Wesleyan University violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, made negligent misrepresentations and interfered with the fraternity’s business relationships.

The jury has awarded $386,000 in damages to the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity’s alumni chapter.

The fraternity filed the lawsuit against the Middletown, Connecticut school in 2015 after administrators revoked its housing status, saying the chapter did not take “meaningful steps” toward becoming co-ed.

The university had announced in 2014 that all residential fraternities must include female members.

The verdict does not reopen the fraternity house, which has been closed to members since the start of the 2015-16 school year.