Windsor Police Investigate Overnight Abduction

WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Windsor police are investigating an overnight abduction that stretched into Springfield, Mass.

Around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, police say officers responded to Maple Avenue in Windsor for a report of an abduction, where two men allegedly took a woman against her will. Police say the suspect vehicle was spotted by state police heading northbound on Interstate 91 near the Massachusetts state line.

Troopers pursued the vehicle into Springfield, where the suspects fled the vehicle, said police. The victim was located. She sustained minor injuries. The suspects remain at large.

Police say the suspects and the victim were apparently known to each other.