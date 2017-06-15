Suicide Deterrents Sought For Arrigoni Bridge

June 15, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Arrigoni Bridge, Middletown, Suicide

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut transportation officials are planning major work on a bridge from which a man threw his baby boy to his death before jumping himself, and local officials are calling for suicide deterrents as part of the project.

A state Transportation Department spokesman tells the Hartford Courant the $37 million project on the four-lane Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland is scheduled to start in 2019.

Middletown Mayor Daniel Drew says city officials have met with state officials to ask them to consider fencing and nets to deter suicides.

Police have responded to 80 reports of suicidal people on the bridge since 2008.

