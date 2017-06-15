State Adds Jobs In May

(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Labor has released job numbers for the month of May.

Officials say Connecticut added 6,700 jobs to the rolls last month.

In addition, the Labor Department reports it revised the job losses for April downward from an initial report of 1,500 to slightly more than double, at 3,100.

The numbers leave the unemployment rate in Connecticut steady at 4.9-percent.

Andy Condon, Labor Department director of research, says the numbers indicate workers are “entering or rejoining the labor force and most are finding employment”.

Private sector employment grew by 6,000 in April. In addition, the governement sector added 700 positions.

Seven in ten supersectors saw gains.

Private education and health services led the way with 3,200 gains, followed by leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.