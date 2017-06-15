Spirit Airlines Adds Destinations From Bradley

June 15, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: bradley international airport, Connecticut, Spirit Airlines

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Ultra-low cost airline Spirit is adding two more destinations from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

Spirit is launching direct, seasonal service to Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida. The expansion follows the airline’s recent launch of direct service to Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Spirit Airlines currently operates nonstop flights from Bradley to Myrtle Beach and Orlando, which launched in late April. The nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale begins Thursday. The Fort Myers and Tampa flights will launch on November 9, 2017, and they will be offered seasonally from November through April.

All Spirit’s operations at Bradley will utilize either a 145-seat Airbus A319 or a 182-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

 

