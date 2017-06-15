Simmons’ Two-run Homer Leads Angels Past Yankees, 7-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to break a tie and lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Simmons fell to one knee to hit his seventh home run and ruined the major league debut of New York right-hander Ronald Herrera (0-1).

Danny Espinosa hit a two-run homer for the Angels, and Gary Sanchez a three-run shot for the Yankees.

Blake Parker (2-2) earned the victory in relief. Angels starter Matt Shoemaker left the game in the fourth inning with what the team called tightness of his right forearm extensor muscle.

David Hernandez pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the year.

New York had tied the game at 5-5 with an unearned run in the sixth. Sanchez ended up a second when Parker Bridwell picked up his tapper and threw past first for an error. Chase Headley singled to score the tying run.

The Yankees jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first. After Matt Holliday scored one run with a sacrifice fly, Sanchez crushed his three-run homer. It was his 11th home run of the season.

The Angels got one back in the bottom of the inning on Luis Valbuena’s sacrifice fly, but Aaron Hicks prevented it from being a grand slam, reaching over the top of the center-field fence to make the grab.

The Angels took a 5-4 lead with two runs in the second and third innings.

Espinosa scored two in the second on his sixth home run. The Angels scored one in the third on starter Michael Pineda’s wild pitch and a second run on an Eric Young Jr. single.

Didi Gregorius was safe on an infield single in the fourth to extend his career-high hitting streak to 16 games.

YOUNG DEFENSE

Young did more than just contribute with his bat. He made two strong defensive plays to help contain Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge. Young threw him out at the plate in the fifth and made a diving catch of a Judge line drive with two on in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and could be out at least four weeks. . Closer Aroldis Chapman (shoulder inflammation) threw a 22-pitch simulated game in Florida, the team concerned the Single-A game would again be rained out. He is scheduled make a final rehab appearance for Double-A Trenton on Friday and then activated Sunday.

Angels: Reliever Huston Street (right lat strain) could only manage one out in his rehab outing for Single-A Inland Empire Wednesday. He surrendered two hits, two walks and three runs. . Reliever Cam Bedrosian (right groin strain) is scheduled to pitch for the Inland Empire Thursday. If it goes well, he is expected to be activated by Saturday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-4, 3.55 ERA) is scheduled to open a four-game series in Oakland. The rookie hopes to continue his recent turnaround. After going 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA in his first seven starts, he’s gone 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his last four starts.

Angels: Struggling right-hander Ricky Nolasco (2-7, 4.81 ERA) will be looking for his first victory since April 27 when he opens a four-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals. In eight career starts against the Royals, he is 2-4 with a 4.80 ERA.