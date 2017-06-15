Illegal Fireworks Start Fire On House In Stamford

(CBS Connecticut) — Stamford firefighters say a roman candle started a fire on the outside of a house on Evergreen Court last night.
A person who lives in the house noticed the fire on the side of the house, and called 911. It was burning siding and sheathing.
The resident took steps to put out the fire. The flames were out when firefighters arrived.
Stamford firefighters say Roman candles, smoke bombs, firecrackers, snakes, skyrockets, Daygo bombs and bottle rockets are illegal in Connecticut.
There were no injuries.