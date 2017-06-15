Hundreds March, Rally For Former Inmates

(CBS Connecticut) — The “Nothing About Us Without Us March For Justice” drew hundreds of people to downtown Hartford Wednesday evening.

The purpose of the march and a rally that followed was to raise awareness about the obstacles formerly incarcerated individuals face.

Fred Hodges was among several former inmates who spoke at the rally.

“We’ve got a message for the governor. The message is you got a lot of resources in the state… We’re not asking for money, but utilize the resources that you have effectively,” Hodges said.

Rally-goers said more must be done to help former inmates with housing, education and employment or they will return to what sent them to prison in the first place.