Hundreds March, Rally For Former Inmates

June 15, 2017 3:06 AM
Filed Under: hartford, inmates, NAACP, prison

(CBS Connecticut) — The “Nothing About Us Without Us March For Justice” drew hundreds of people to downtown Hartford Wednesday evening.

The purpose of the march and a rally that followed was to raise awareness about the obstacles formerly incarcerated individuals face.

Fred Hodges was among several former inmates who spoke at the rally.

“We’ve got a message for the governor. The message is you got a lot of resources in the state… We’re not asking for money, but utilize the resources that you have effectively,” Hodges said.

Rally-goers said more must be done to help former inmates with housing, education and employment or they will return to what sent them to prison in the first place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
MLB Power Rankings
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen