Flight School Closed, Students Out Thousands

June 15, 2017 10:52 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – International students at a Connecticut flight school that closed after two fatal plane crashes say they’re out thousands of dollars
and are being forced to return to their home countries because their student visas were canceled.

Three students are suing the American Flight Academy. They say they paid $28,000 to $39,000 apiece for commercial pilot training but were far short of the
required training hours when the Hartford-based school abruptly closed in April.

The school’s owner, Arian Prevalla, and its lawyer did not return messages seeking comment.

Federal authorities are investigating the two crashes. A student was killed and Prevalla survived a wreck in East Hartford in October.

Prevalla told authorities the student crashed the plane on purpose.

Another student was killed in a crash in East Haven in February.

