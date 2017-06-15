Driver Dies In One Vehicle Crash In Wallingford

(WALLINGFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Clinton man was killed Thursday afternoon in a one vehicle crash that closed Interstate 91 southbound in Wallingford for much of the PM commute.State police say 32 year old Billy Rubendunst lost control of his vehicle between the Wallingford rest Area and Exit 15 around 3:15,hit a guardrail crossed the three traffic lanes, went into the median and struck a tree.
Rubendunst was pronounced dead at the scene..State Police continue to investigate,Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Matthew Herz at 203-393-4200.