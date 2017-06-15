Connecticut Joins Multi-State Investigation Into Opioids

June 15, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut, Opioids

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut is now among the states involved in an investigation into the practices used by pharmaceutical companies to market and sell prescription opioids. State Attorney General George Jepsen says the goal of the probe is to determine if the companies engaged in unlawful activity related to the opioid addiction crisis.

A bipartisan group of attorneys general from more than 25 states are involved in the investigation, said Jepsen. The probe could produce monetary damages, further restrictions on opioid marketing and sales, and or other outcomes, he said.

In Connecticut, 917 people died from accidental drug overdoses in 2016– more than half of them related to the powerful opioid fentanyl.

 

