Ceremony Postponed After Autism Sensory Garden Is Destroyed

GUILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A ribbon cutting ceremony for an autism sensory garden in Guilford has been postponed after vandals struck twice over a two week period.

Michelle Ouimette, managing director for the Roses for Autism organization, says it took more than 1,000 volunteer hours to create the Guilford garden. The garden engages in all senses, which helps individuals with autism that experience sensory differences.

Ouimette says vandals uprooted plants, took garden statues and had drizzled plant killer on all of the beds.

Officers called to the scene June 1 were so moved they took up a collection and purchased new plants. Vandals struck again June 12.

Ouimette says one young autistic man spent the entire day waiting for the plants to come back.

The organization is building a gate and installing security cameras.