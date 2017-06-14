Woman Faces Forgery Charges

June 14, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: embezzlement, forgery, Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say a Connecticut woman faces almost 200 forgery charges for embezzling $184,000 from a business over five years.

Rosalie Belbusti was arrested on Monday. Police say the 52-year-old woman wrote and cashed fraudulent checks made out to herself between 2012 and 2017 using the checking account of a Milford business where she was employed.

Belbusti, of Ansonia, was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if she has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

