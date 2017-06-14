Man Seriously Injured After Getting Struck By Tree

June 14, 2017 6:20 AM
BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been critically injured after a tree fell on top of him.

Burlington fire officials say the 29-year-old man was struck Tuesday afternoon. First responders found the man with head injuries, struggling to breathe.

He was transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. The man’s current condition is unknown.

State police say they are investigating.

 

