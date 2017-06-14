Man Killed In Shelton Crash

SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – An Ansonia man is dead after a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash Tuesday night in Shelton.
Police say Michael Bonavita, 65, was driving a Jeep Liberty that crashed into a Dodge Ram at the intersection of Birdseye Road and School Street around 7:45 p.m.
Bonavita and a passenger in his vehicle, Gregory Torwich, 60, of Ansonia were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, said police. Bonavita died of his injuries; Torwich was listed in serious but stable condition.
The driver of the other vehicle, Alexander Groski, 28, of New Milford suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, said police.
Police continue to investigate the crash.