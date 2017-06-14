Hit And Run Suspect Arrested In Hartford

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run case from earlier this spring that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Under arrest is 43-year-old Frank Bohorquez of Vernon.

It was back on April 22 that the crash took place at Park and Cedar Streets.

Officers say the victim was struck by Bohorquez, who was riding a 2016 Polaris Slingshot.

Bohorquez fled the scene but the vehicle was later recovered.

Police then issued a warrant for his arrest May 24 and he was taken into custody Monday without incident.

Borhorquez now faces charges of assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, reckless driving, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Bond was set at $175,000.