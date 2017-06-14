Hartford Police: Plan On Traffic Delays For PM Commute

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are warning of traffic gridlock for the afternoon commute.
In addition to a Yard Goats game tonight, close to 20, 000 people are expected for a Tom Petty concert at the Xfinity Theater. Starting at 5 p.m., the NAACP is also holding a March for Justice from the Legislative Office Building on Capitol Avenue to Main and Morgan streets.
Deputy police chief Brian Foley urges commuters leaving the city to plan accordingly, if they have childcare or other commitments.
Foley says those planning to come into the city for one of these events should also budget extra time.