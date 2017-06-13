West Hartford Police: House Of Tobacco Ransacked

June 13, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, House of Tobacco, west hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are investigating a burglary at the House of Tobacco on New Britain Avenue.

Police were called to the business just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a burglar alarm. The front door had been smashed and the interior was ransacked, said police. Whoever is responsible got away with an unknown quantity of merchandise.

A state police canine was brought to the scene in hopes of tracking the suspect or suspects, but the effort was unsuccessful.

Police continue to investigate.

