West Hartford Police: House Of Tobacco Ransacked

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police are investigating a burglary at the House of Tobacco on New Britain Avenue.
Police were called to the business just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a burglar alarm. The front door had been smashed and the interior was ransacked, said police. Whoever is responsible got away with an unknown quantity of merchandise.
A state police canine was brought to the scene in hopes of tracking the suspect or suspects, but the effort was unsuccessful.
Police continue to investigate.