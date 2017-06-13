Wanted Man Found With Crack Cocaine

(TORRINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A motor vehicle stop in Torrington Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for Sale of Crack Cocaine.During the stop Officers located a bag containing several grams of crack cocaine inside the vehicle packaged is smaller amounts for sale.

31 year old Richard Perry III of Torrington was charged with two counts of Sale of Narcotics as a result the arrest warrant and bond was set at $150,000.As a result of the crack cocaine found during the motor vehicle stop, Perry was charged with Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell.He was held on an additional $100,000 bond.