Torrington Police Make Drug Arrest On Route 8

June 13, 2017 7:52 PM
(TORRINGTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Torrington Police arrested a Waterbury man after responding to a reported narcotics transaction on Winsted Road. After getting a description, officers located the vehicle on East Albert Street and stopped it.As an Officer approached the driver sped off onto Route 8 southbound.The vehicle was stopped again on Route 8.

The operator of the vehicle, 45 year old Wendell McKinney was taken into custody on an active warrant for Larceny.

Officers searched the bag that had been discarded on Route 8 and found a loaded .45 Caliber handgun, 61 bags of heroin, Suboxone packaged for sale and prescription medications.

McKinney faces narcotics and weapons charges along with Interfering with an Officer and Reckless Endangerment.

McKinney is being held on a $100,000 bond for a Wednesday court appearance.

