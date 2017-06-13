Teen’s Body Recovered In Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The body of a missing 17-year-old boy has been recovered from the waters of the Connecticut River south of Haddam Island near Haddam Meadows State Park, where he went missing Sunday. The body of Jay Agli was found late Tuesday morning, said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Agli had gone into the Connecticut River to help his 19-year-old sister who had fallen from a sandbar into the water. She was picked up by a nearby boater.

An autopsy will be conducted on Agli’s body.

