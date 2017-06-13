Summer Fireworks Returning To Hartford

June 13, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Fireworks, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Fireworks along the Connecticut River in Hartford and East Hartford were canceled last year because of the capital city’s financial problems. This year, they are returning without cost to city taxpayers, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday.

The fireworks show, scheduled for July 8 along the riverfront, is just one in a series of events being marketed under the “Summer in the City” banner in Hartford, that also includes the Greater Hartford Jazz Festival and the Hartford Latino Fest.

Bronin days the effort is being launched without cost to city taxpayers, thanks to a partnership with the Greater Hartford Arts Council and corporate sponsors including United Technologies Corp. A website has been established as part of the new initiative.

