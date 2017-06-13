Parole Officer Faces Child Kidnapping Charges

June 13, 2017 6:21 AM
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A parole officer and a retired parole officer are facing charges after police say they took a 1-year-old boy from his mother in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Post reports 51-year-old Gladys Marquez, the parole officer, and 52-year-old Edgardo Soberal, the retiree, are facing home invasion and second-degree kidnapping charges.

Police say Marquez lived near the child’s mother, and was under the impression that the woman wanted to give the child to her for adoption. The mother tells police she was planning on moving to get away from Marquez.

Police say the mother was visiting relatives on June 7 when Marquez and Soberal forcefully entered the apartment and took the child. Police were able to convince them to release the infant over the weekend.

Soberal’s lawyer says there is more to the matter.

